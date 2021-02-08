The trailer of Clarice, a spinoff and sequel of the 1991 film Silence of the Lambs, just released a trailer. It stars Rebecca Breeds as the titular lead, and the psychological horror crime drama is all set to premiere on February 11, 2021. The CBS Original also casts Michael Cudlitz, Lucca De Oliveira, Kal Penn

and others.

The one minute fifty-eight seconds trailer is getting a lot of great reviews. The plot is set twelve months after the events of the original movie and follows Clarice as she has a face-off with serial killers and sexual predators. The official description of the show reads, "Clarice is a deep dive into the untold personal story of FBI Agent Clarice Starling as she returns to the field in 1993, one year after the events of The Silence of the Lambs. Brilliant and vulnerable, Clarice's bravery gives her an inner light that draws monsters and madmen to her. However, her complex psychological makeup that comes from a challenging childhood empowers her to begin to find her voice while working in a man's world, as well as escape the

family secrets that have haunted her throughout her life.”

On Rotten Tomatoes, the series has received a rating of 46% based on reviews from 13 critics and has secured an average rating of 5.22. The lead actor Rebecca Elizabeth Breeds an Australian star, known for her roles in the third series of Blue Water High as Cassie Cometti and as Ruby Buckton in the soap opera

Home and Away. Based on the novels, The Silence of the Lambs by Thomas Harris, the series will be out on February 11.