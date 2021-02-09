Kangana Ranaut just compared herself to Meryl Streep on Twitter and the Internet obviously has a lot of opinions. The actor has been sharing stills from her upcoming movies Dhaakad and Thalaivi on Twitter and claims in the captions that no other actor on the globe shares her range. She wrote, "Massive transformation alert, The kind of range I display as a performer no other actress on this globe has that

right now, I have raw talent like Meryl Streep for layered character depictions but I can also do skilled action and glamour like Gal Gadot #Thalaivi #Dhaakad."

"I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride," she added. Twitterati had a lot to say to the actor's claims, and Ranaut called out her naysayers with another blast, especially after she was slammed for comparing herself to Streep, who has three Oscars and 20 nominations.

"I honestly want to know why do we worship white people? Forget their budgets and our age gap, tell me about just acting can she do Thalaivi and Dhaakad? Queen and Tanu? Fashion and Panga? Kaya and Datto? Answer is she can’t, then why not emerge from the deep rooted complex?" Kangana wrote.