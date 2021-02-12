On November 11 last year, on the occasion of Disha’s birthday, Rahul Vaidya took the opportunity to propose marriage to Disha Parmar on national television. According to recent reports, Disha was approached by the Big Boss team to enter the house as his connection but she declined the offer saying that it will make Rahul emotionally weak. And now reports suggest that Disha is likely to enter the house on Valentine’s Day to surprise her boyfriend, and will be there for a few hours. However, she will not stay in the house.

Recently, the tagline “ RAHUL VAIDYA FOR THE WIN” crossed 10 million tweets and Disha expressed her gratitude to the audience. Vaidya’s mother also revealed recently that the duo’s wedding is scheduled to happen by the end of this year and that wedding preparations have already begun. Whereas, Shruti (Rahul’s sister) said,” We are very friendly. We bond very well because we all three belong to the same industry. We understand very well because of they are mostly on the same page. Also, personally, we are very hassle-free people, she fits very well in our family. We all are very chilled out people, shaant swabhaav ke and we like giving each other space.”

She also added,” Preparations toh aisi hai ki baarat toh tayaar hai bus dulhe raja ka intezaar hai. So, yes we all are very excited and we have done a few arrangements. We have started planning about things which are done at home, but the final call and all the decisions will be taken once, dulhe raja (Rahul) comes home. Disha and we all are waiting for him to come home winning the trophy and that will commence his wedding preparations.”