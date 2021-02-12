Ek Villain Returns will hit the cinemas on February 11 2022. Directed by Mohit Suri, the film stars Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, and Disha Patani as leads. Tara Sutaria took to Instagram to announce the film’s release date. Along with the poster, she wrote,” Aapko shikayat ka mauka nahi denge.. #EkVillainReturns, February 11, 2022.” In a statement, Mohit Suri shared "Ek Villain was my

passion project and a labour of love. The kind of love that I still receive for Ek Villain overwhelms me. I am sure with Ek Villain Returns, the love is only going to grow bigger. And while I cannot reveal much about the film, I can assure that it is going to be a thrilling rollercoaster ride.” He added,” In this film, the girls are also playing villains. Me and Ekta are trying to build on a whole series of villains and different

characters, who are all connected to each other.”

The film was officially announced on January 30, 2020. It was named Ek Villain 2 but later changed to Ek Villain Returns. The plot of the movie is based on a face-off between two villains portrayed by Arjun Kapoor and John Abraham. Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms production, the film is a sequel of Ek Villain which released in the year 2014 and starred Siddharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh in prominent roles. The movie marks John Abraham’s first collaboration with Mohit Suri. John has a couple of films in his bag that include Satyamev Jayate 2 and Mumbai Saga. Arjun Kapoor will be seen in Sandeep and Pinky Faraar and Bhoot Police. Disha will be

seen in Radhe along with Salman Khan. Mohit Suri is known for his work in Aashiqui 2, Awarapan, Ek Villain, and Malang. This film was initially set to release on 8th January 2021 but due to the outbreak of

COVID’19, the release had to be postponed to 11th February 2022 for a theatrical

release.