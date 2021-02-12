Director Puri Jagannadh took to Twitter to announce the release of his film ‘Liger’. He wrote,” Packing a Punch in Theatres near you on 9th September 2021! A worldwide theatrical release of #Liger in Hindi,Telugu,Tamil,Kannada & Malayalam. #Liger9thSept” The first poster of the film came on 18th January this year. Ananya Panday posted the poster on Instagram and wrote,” Lion & Tiger Are ready to cross all linguistic barriers and Roar together … Presenting Devarakonda as #Liger and I’m so excited and grateful to be a part of this. Coming soon to a theatre near you in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada & Malayalam. Directed by Puri Jagannadh.”

Divarankondu also took to Twitter to share the first look. He wrote,” Humbly announcing our arrival Pan India! Nation wide madness Guaranteed. Produced by @KaranJohar @DharmaMovies @Charmmeofficial @PuriConnects A @purijagan Film! #LIGER #SaalaCrossBreed (sic) and Karan Johar Production Liger stars Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Aali, Makarand Desh Pandey, and Getup Srinu along with Vijay Devarakonda and Ananya Panday.

Co-produced by Charmme Kaur, Apoorva Mehta, Hiroo Yash Johar, and Puri Jagannadh under the banners of Dharma Productions and Puri Connects the movie is an Indian romantic sports film. The movie was shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi. With this film, Vijay Devarakonda keeps his first step in Bollywood. Being a sports drama, Devarakonda will be seen in the portrayal of a mixed martial artist. Ananya Panday had also posted a video on Instagram yesterday and she wrote, “Announcement. Breaking all the barriers of language, A Pure Dhamakedar Entertaining Ride is coming for you soon! Tune in Tomorrow @ 08.14AM for the Theatrical Release Date Announcement #Liger #SaalaCrossbreed.” Ananya Pandey will also be seen in Shakun Batra’s next alongside Siddhanth Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone.