To All the Boys: Always and Forever star Lana Condor revealed recently that she's happy with Lara Jean's ending. The success of To All the Boys I've Loved Before led to a sequel in 2020, and the third and final movie arrived on Netflix just this weekend. Based on the young adult novels novels by Jenny Han, the To All the Boys series follows Condor's Lara Jean Covey as she navigates through sophomore romantic tribulations.

"I'm very happy [with her ending]. That was so important to him that it was really tight on just Lara Jean in this new world because he wanted to make sure that the ending was like, 'She's a woman now and she can go out and do anything that she wants and achieve anything that she wants," Condor recently shared with an entertainment portal.

The third instalment follows Lara Jean and her boyfriend Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo) as they approach the end of high school and plan to attend the same college in California. However, a trip to New York has Lara Jean falling in love with NYU, and by the end of To All the Boys 3, she makes the decision to attend college in New York and opts for a long-distance relationship with Peter.

"This girl used to be so scared to talk about her feelings to anyone and now seeing her at the end in this big city and no one else is there, it was so important to Michael and to me. I'm very grateful that they gave her her due as a young woman. That's something I was advocating for, I was like, 'Listen, love is awesome but I really need this movie to be about Lara Jean becoming the woman that I know she can be. I want her to show growth and I want her to just fully occupy her space and be ready for this world.' And everyone was on board and they wanted that as well so I am happy with how it ended," she added.