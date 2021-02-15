There's another baby Sussex on the way. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who are parents to one-year-old Archie Mountbatten-Windsor has announced on Valentine’s Day, that they are expecting. The couple released a picture of them together under a tree and the Duchess showing her baby bump.

The couple’s spokesperson in a statement confirmed the news. He said,” We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.” Their announcement also has a connection with Harry's late mum Princess Diana. Turns out, on Valentine’s Day is that exactly 37 years ago, Princess Diana announced that she was pregnant with

Prince Harry.

Misan Harriman, a close friend of the couple, had captured the picture and also took to Instagram to post it. He wrote,” Meg, I was there at your wedding to witness this love story begin, and my friend, I am honoured to capture it grow. Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on this joyous news.” The couple exchanged vows on May 19, 2018 at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle. Last year in March, the couple went on to quit the royal duties and moved to California. Meghan later revealed in November that she had suffered a miscarriage in July. Since their departure from the royal palace, the couple has filed several legal cases against news outlets alleging invasion of privacy one of which ended on Thursday

with a victory against Associated Newspapers in Britain.