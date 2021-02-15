Rajkumar Santoshi's upcoming rom-com Bad Boy will reportedly star Mithun Chakraborty’s son Namashi

Chakraborty and Amrin Qureshi in the lead. The film marks Namashi and Amrin’s debut performances.

The film was announced in May 2019 by Santoshi who had said, "We have come up with an interesting and quirky story with Bad Boy and together with producer Sajid Qureshi hope to give audiences an exciting entertainer.”

Apart from Namashi and Amrin, the movie also stars Johnny Lever and Saswata Chatterjee. The first poster for the film was released on May 23 last year by Salman Khan. He took to Twitter and wrote,” All d vry best Namashi for #BadBoy. Poster lajawaab! (sic)." Namashi then took to Instagram and wrote,” And Here It Is...The First Poster of my DEBUT FILM #BADBOY! Launched by none other than @beingsalmankhan! LOVE YOU BHAI!”

"Just like the poster, the story of Bad Boy is engaging and appealing. Drama, music, action, romance, these elements are the core of the film. Commercial cinema is one of the genres which the audience enjoys and loves the most," Santoshi has remarked. The cast released another video on Valentine’s day this year. Inbox Pictures and Pen India Production revealed the Bad Boy song making video which has everything that goes on behind the scenes. Amrin also took to Instagram to post the video and wrote, "V-day is special this year With love, from team #badboy.” The chemistry between the leads looks absolutely breathtaking and we are eager to watch them in the theatre near us!