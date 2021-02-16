Sandeep Nahar who has worked in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story with Late Sushant Singh Rajput, Kesari along with Akshay Kumar, and films like Khandani Shafakhana and Shukranu was declared dead when he was taken to SRV Hospital in Goregaon West. The actor reportedly took his own life.

On February 15 he took to Facebook to write, "I don't feel like living anymore. I saw lots of ups and downs in my life, faced each and every problem, but today, the kind of trauma I am going through is

beyond my control. I also know that resorting to suicide is a sheer act of cowardliness and I really wanted to live. But, living a life like this is of no use where there is no self-respect and satisfaction.”

He also released a video before his attempt. In the video, he shares that he has not been mentally stable for the last 1.5-2 years and was tired of explaining his trauma to his wife, Kanchan Sharma. He went on to say that Kanchan would threaten him that she would spoil his career and trap him in some way. He recalled an incident in January when Kanchan ran away from home and Sandeep was trying to look for her late at night and Kanchan’s mother manipulated her to launch an FIR against Sandeep on fake cases.

"Mein roz-roz jhagde nahi dekh sakta… Mere mein itni capacity nahi hai, meri energy level itni nahi hai ki mein baar-baar har cheezo ko clear karta rahu... Mere jane ke baad koi bhi Kanchan ko kuch mat kehna bas uska dimaag ka ilaaj kara dena," he added in his note. In the 10 minute-long video, he has purportedly blamed his wife. The police has reportedly said that Sandeep probably made the video about three hours before his death. They are waiting for the post-mortem reports to detect the cause of his death and to

know how he died. In his ‘suicide note’, he mentioned about being a victim of ‘politics’ in Bollywood and mentioned,” unprofessional functioning and the lack of emotions in people working in the industry”. Ranvir Shorey expressed his grief and wrote,” The pressures behind the screen, neither from the balconies nor stalls can be seen. Om Shanti. #RIP.”

Anupam Kher also said, "I didn't know about it last night, but I read about him a few

hours back and immediately connected his presence in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Sandeep was a happy-go-lucky guy. I met him on the sets of that film only. I had about two-three scenes with him. He had more scenes with other actors in the film but he was undoubtedly a good actor.” Shilpi Dasgupta, director of Khandaani Shafakhana said, "Sandeep was very active on Facebook. Whenever there was a good role or function, he would always message. Whenever there was an opportunity to greet, he would do that. He

was a very talented and devoted actor, plus a fantastic gentleman who was always eager to help. I am really taken aback (by his sudden demise and his drastic step).”