Ranvir Shorey took to Twitter today to inform his 229.6 thousand followers that he has tested positive for coronavirus and is under quarantine. He wrote,” I have tested positive for #COVID19. Symptoms are mild. Am quarantining.” Personalities like comedian Suresh Menon, filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra, performer Ankur Tewari have wished the actor a speedy recovery on Twitter. Shorey is expected to be seen next in Mumbaikar along with Vikrant Massey and Vijay Sethupathi.

Maharashtra has recorded over 3000 new cases of coronavirus for the 7th consecutive day. On Tuesday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray warned that the Maharashtra government might impose a second lockdown to control coronavirus cases. He asked the citizens to follow covid’19 norms strictly and maintain social distancing. India has recorded 11,610 new cases and 100 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The total number of covid cases in India is 10.9 million out of which 10.6 million have recovered. India is also the fastest country to vaccinate 7 million people against coronavirus and also plans to start vaccinating people above the age of 50 years.