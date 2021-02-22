Ayushmann Khurrana took to Instagram to announce the release of his upcoming film

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. He wrote, "Yeh sirf release date ki announcement hai. Trailer bhi baaki hai aur picture bhi. #ChandigarhKareAashiqui in cinemas 9th July 2021.” The romantic drama is directed by Abhishek Kapoor and stars Vaani Kapoor alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. The film was officially announced in July 2020 and is scheduled to release on June 9 2021.

Vaani Kapoor also posted a picture with Ayushmann Khurrana and Director Abhishek Kapoor (famously called Gattu) on her Instagram handle. She wrote,” Sugar, spice, and everything nice. Get ready to fall in love #ChandigarhKareAashiqui is all set for a theatrical release on 9th July 2021!” The film was shot in Ayushmann’s home city Chandigarh and filming wrapped in December 2020 in just about 48 days. Ayushmann plays the role of a cross-functional athlete in the progressive romantic film. Khurrana’s last theatrical release was Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. His film Gulabo Sitabo along with Amitabh Bachchan released on Amazon Prime Video last year. Vaani Kapoor was last seen in 2019’s film War along with Hritik Roshan and will be next seen in Akshay Kumar’s Bell Bottom.