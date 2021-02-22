Bachchan Pandey is an upcoming action film that stars Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandes, and Arshad Warsi in prominent roles. The Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment production film is all set for a theatrical release on January 26, 2022. The primary shooting was done in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

Kriti Sanon took to Instagram and posted a picture with Akshay Kumar revealing her look for Bachchan Pandey as Myra. She wrote, "And its a schedule wrap for me with @akshaykumar for #SajidNadiadwala’s

#BachchanPandey directed by @farhadsamji..#Myra. One of the bestest, most fun and memorable schedules I have had so far.. Time just flew and we ended up making a film in between the echoing laughters, gaming sessions and neverending lunches and dinners as we all became one family! It was surely the saddest Goodbye from the beautiful Suryagarg Palace.. But we shall meet again soon! Can’t

wait to see you guys in Cinemas!”

Arshad Warsi also took to Twitter to announce his wrap-up for the film. He shared a still from their film Bachchan Pandey with Akshay Kumar. He wrote, "Wrapped up #BachchanPandey. This film is going to be very close to my heart, because I met some of the most talented & really wonderful people.” He further went on to tag all his co-stars and expressed his gratitude. The posters and the looks of the actors have already thrilled the audience and we just cannot keep calm for the movie to be out! Akshay Kumar has many movies in his bag like Sooryavanshi with Ranveer Singh and Katrina Kaif, Bachchan Pandey, and Bell Bottom with Vaani Kapoor and Huma Qureshi.