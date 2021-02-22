Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s film Shershaah is all set to hit the cinemas on 2nd July

this year. Sidharth Malhotra took to Instagram to announce the release date. He wrote, "The untold true story of Captain Vikram Batra (PVC) is all set to unravel on the big screens. #Shershaah coming to theatres near you on 2nd July 2021. See you at the movies.” This Dharma Productions film is based on a biographical war story and follows the life of Vikram Batra who is a Param Vir Chakra awardee and army captain. Sidharth Malhotra will be seen playing a double role as Vikram Batra and his identical twin

brother Vishal. Kiara will be portraying the role of Vikram Batra’s fiance.

The official announcement of the film was in May 2019. Filming had also begun in the same

month and the movie was wrapped in January 2020 but due to the outspread of coronavirus, the release of the movie was postponed. The movie also marks Vishnuvardhan's directorial debut in Bollywood and has been much-awaited since last year. Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in 2019’s Marjaavan alongside Tara Sutaria but he has a number of films coming this year including Thank God, and Mission Majnu.