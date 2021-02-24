Former Bigg Boss 13 former contestant Shehnaaz Gill will star alongside Diljit Dosanjh and

Sonam Bajwa in a Punjabi language feature film titled Honsla Rakh, and it will mark Shehnaaz’s debut performance as well as see Diljit turning a producer for the first time.

The movie is said to be shot in Vancouver, Canada. Diljit Dosanjh took to Instagram to announce the film on February 18. He wrote,” This Dusshera #HonslaRakh, 15th Oct, 2021!!”. Apart from Dosanjh, Shehnaaz also took to Instagram to share the poser with the same caption. The film is slated to release in the theatres on October 15 this year. Diljit has also announced another film called Jodi that stars Nimrat

Khaira recently. The actor was last seen in the 2020 dramedy Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari alongside Dangal actress Fatima Sana Shaikh, which followed a bachelor named Suraj who gets rejected repeatedly by families and prospective brides only to discover that it was happening because of a wedding detective named Madhu Mangal Rane played by Manoj Bajpayee.

Shehnaaz is well known for her stint in Bigg Boss 13 after which she appeared in several songs like Veham, Waada Hai, Yaari, and Fly.