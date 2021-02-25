Sushmita Sen just shared the news all her fans have been desperately waiting to hear. The actor has started filming for Arya 2 and took to social media to officially announce the second season of Disney+Hotstar's hit crime thriller. The series directed by Ram Madhvani marked Sushmita's debut in the OTT world, and was deemed one of the best web outings of last year. The nine-episode series followed the story of a single mum who gets dragged into the murky world of crime after the passing of her pharma baron husband.

Sushmita shared a photo of her eyes to announce the second season of Aarya and wrote, "She sees a storm coming...in the mirror!!! #Aarya #season2 “your wish is our command” I love you guys!!! Let’s do this @RamKMadhvani @disneyplushotstarvip #TeamAarya #duggadugga (sic)."

Madhvani commented on Sushmita Sen's post and welcomed her back to the team of Aarya. He wrote, "Welcome back Aarya," followed by a heart emoji. To which, Sushmita replied, "Aye Aye Captain. It's good to be back (sic)."

It's not clear which direction the plot for the second season will take. The first season ended with the arrest of Arya's father Zorawar (Jayant Kripalanni) and his henchman Daulat (Sikander Kher) on the count of murdering Arya's husband Tej (Chandrachur Singh), as Arya contemplated leaving her old life in Rajasthan. During an Instagram live session a few months back Madhvani had offered some perspective into what the second season will look like. "She is going to be wearing a cape this time and she is going to be in leather. In season two, like season one, she will be paying the price of what she wants," he had shared.