Golden Globes has bagged celebrity photographer Matt Sayles as its creative director, who will remotely shoot images and videos of select nominees, as well as video content for Instagram Reels, as an attempt to make the first bi-coastal Golden Globes more interesting.

From Ethan Hawke to Vanessa Kirby, Daniel Kaluuya, Noraml People star Daisy Edgar Jones, and more, nominees were captured remotely via Sayles in their own personal spaces in an assortment of photos and videos.

The show will see host Tina Fey conducting the ceremony from the Rainbow Room in New York and co-host Amy Poehler at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills. The hybrid format is set to include in-person presenters and an audience made up of essential workers. Winners will accept their awards virtually.

Sayle's Instagram portraits are essentially a way to introduce a sense of traditional glamour into the show. The photos just debuted on the Golden Globes Instagram page on Sunday, February. 28. Instagram's partnership with the Golden Globes will also see celebrities create content for Instagram Reels. Elsa Majimbo will perform comedy monologues, former Master Chef and Tik Tok sensation Nick DiGiovanni will prepare Globes-inspired dishes, fashion Tik Tok-er Wisdom Kaye will discuss red carpet fashion during the pandemic.