A firing range in Kashmir gets named after Vidya Balan

Basking on the success of her recently released Sherni and making the nation proud by emerging as the only actor from among 395 new invitees to join the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences, the governing body behind the Oscars, Vidya Balan achieves yet another feat as a military firing range in Gulmarg, Kashmir is named after the actress.

The firing range in Gulmarg named after Vidya Balan

The actress attended the Gulmarg Winter Festival organised by the Indian Army in Kashmir, earlier this year. Honouring the varied accomplishments of the Dirty Picture actress, the Indian Army named a military firing range in Gulmarg as the Vidya Balan Firing Range.

Vidya Balan and Siddharth Roy Kapoor with an Indian Army officer at the ceremony

Proving to be an influential icon, Vidya has depicted strength, independence, and courage through her characters on screen as well as values off-screen. Not just that, the actress has been constantly advocating for women's empowerment, breaking stereotypes and social stigma around self-love and body positivity.

Touted as the versatile queen of content, Vidya has certainly carved a niche for herself with her diverse performances and characters over the years. And enjoying the success of her recently released film Sherni, Vidya is now gearing up for her upcoming untitled film with Tumhari Sulu director Suresh Triveni.