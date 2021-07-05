What is the Star Wars: Visions anime anthology all about?

At this year’s Anime Expo Lite panel, LucasFilm revealed the first look at the upcoming anthology Star Wars: Visions, that features a few short anime films produced by seven different anime studios, namely Kamikaze Douga, Geno Studio (Twin Engine), Studio Colorido (Twin Engine), Trigger, Kinema Citrus, Science Saru, and Production IG.

The anthology is set to debut on Disney+ later this year, and is Disney’s latest effort to diversify the Star Wars universe. We really wanted to give these creators a wide creative birth to explore the Star Wars galaxy. We wanted this to be as authentic as possible to the studios and the creators. The idea was, this is their vision, riffing off all of the elements of the Star Wars galaxy that inspired them,” LucasFilm executive producer James Waugh said during the panel.

Visions was originally announced last December, and is described as “an original series of animated short films” that celebrates the Star Wars galaxy through the lens of the world’s most celebrated anime creators. “From the beginning, stories told in the Star Wars galaxy have counted Japanese mythology and the films of Akira Kurosawa among their many influences. These new visions will further explore that cultural heritage through the unique animation style and perspective of each anime studio,” a statement on the show read.

The seven films that are a part of the Visions anthology are, Kamikaze Douga’s The Duel, Geno Studio’s Lop and Ochō, Studio Colorido’s Tatooine Rhapsody, Trigger – The Twins and The Elder, Kinema Citrus’ The Village Bride, Science Saru’s Akakiri and T0-B1, Production IG’s The Ninth Jedi. Studio Trigger’s The Elder will also mark the last work for revered anime director and Masahiko Ōtsuka before his retirement.