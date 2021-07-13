Akhil Akkineni stuns fans with his new six-pack avatar for Agent

Telugu film star Akhil Akkineni has stunned his fans and followers with his makeover. The actor, who is preparing for his next titled Agent, took to Twitter to give a glimpse of his transformed physique. With the picture, Akhil revealed that it took him a year to transform himself physically and mentally and fans say his hard work won’t fail.

“365 days back, I was challenged by @DirSurender to transform myself mentally and physically. Sir, the fire you have ignited in me will burn furiously throughout this film. I promise you that (sic).”

Akhil Akkineni's body transformation for Agent

Every since Akhil shared his picture, his fans have been praising the actor for his hard work. Commenting on the post one fan wrote, “"Well !! That’s really a huge transformation. Good luck to your movie. (sic)." Another fan wrote: "Nee hardwork ki nee dedication ki box office baddalu ippovali esari (So much hardwork, so much dedication will not go waste at the box office). (sip)."

Agent went on the floor on Monday and it marks the maiden collaboration of Akhil and director Sunder Reddy. Reddy’s last release was Chiranjeevi starrer Syed Raa Narasimha Reddy and reportedly, he is all set to join hands with actor Pawan Kalyan for a new project. It is also reported that Pawan Kalyan has apparently given his nod to star in Reddy’s commercial entertainer that is touted to be helmed by Surender.

Meanwhile, Akhil is awaiting the release of his upcoming Telugu romantic comedy, Most Eligible Bachelor. Directed by Bhaskar, the film will see Akhil play an NRI and Pooja Hegde a stand-up comedian.