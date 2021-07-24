Actor-music director Vijay Antony announces directorial debut Pichaikkaran 2 on his birthday

VIjay Antony will be making his directorial debut with Pichaikkaran 2

Vijay Antony, who is celebrating his 46th birthday today, announced his first directorial project Pichaikkaran 2 on Saturday.

The actor, music director and producer will be composing the tracks for this film and editing it as well.

Taking to Twitter, Vijay Antony shared the poster of the film and wrote, “Here's the Title Look of the project very close to my heart - #Pichaikkaran2 #Bichagadu2 Happy to be helming this project as the director (sic).”