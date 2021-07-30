Mimi Chakraborty to play the lead in Mainak Bhaumik's next film, Mini

Tollywood actor and Trinamool MP Mimi Chakraborty is collaborating for the first time with filmmaker Mainak Bhaumik for his upcoming film Mini. Also, actor Sampurna Lahiri turns producer for the first time with this film.

A maiden venture of Small Taalk Ideas, helmed by actor Sampurna Lahiri and producer Rahul Bhanja, this Bengali feature film will see Mimi in a character that she has never played before and will be seen experimenting with a new avatar, new style and genre of cinema.

Mimi, who is currently in New Delhi and attending the Monsoon session of the Parliament, says, "I’m really excited to work with Mainak. Our first interaction was when I was doing Crisscross since he had written the script of the film. Later he called me up during lockdown and gave me a brief on this story (one of the good things that happened during lockdown). I really liked how the character belongs to today's generation and yet is attached to her family. She's independent but at the same time, her family is a big part of her life. Relationships are a big part of her life. A few twists and turns change her life. Working with Mainak should be fun as I’ve heard he’s is very cool and easy-going".

"Also, I'm really happy that at this point of my career I'm getting roles where I can experiment with my character and acting skills. It is a women-oriented story, which we rarely see in our industry and I’m looking forward to being a part of it," adds Mimi.

Talking about directing Mimi for the first time and starting a film amidst the pandemic, Mainak Bhaumik says, "Finally Mimi and I are collaborating on a picture that requires a lot of responsibility and I’m excited as it’s a fun, sweet, sad and melancholic drama that deals with the values of responsibility. Hoping to get started this year with the third wave willing".

A woman-centric film helmed by a woman producer is a rare feat and even rarer when the producer is another female actor. Actor-turned-producer Sampurna Lahiri is equally kicked about her maiden production. “Mini is our first venture and we have plans to do several films in the coming time. It is often assumed that when a female actor turns producer, she will herself be a part of the lead cast. But I have no intentions of doing so. I'm more interested in making good cinema through my production company and collaborate with great artistes and empower other leading ladies of Tollywood.”

Co-producer Rahul Bhanja who has been part of the production team of several acclaimed films including Byomkesh Gowtro, Shantilal O Projapoti Rahasya, Ahare Mon, Asche Abar Shabor, Durga Sahay among others, went on to say, “We are extremely excited to reveal that in this year we are going to produce six feature films and all the films will focus primarily on relationship tales. We are in talks with other renowned filmmakers and we will reveal more when we finalise the script and other details”.