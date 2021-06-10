Actor Samantha Akkineni is currently riding high on the success of her recently released web series The Family Man 2. Celebrities from South and Bollywood along with her fans are appreciating her performance in the series. While her fans must be waiting for an update about her next release, reports are that Netflix is planning a web series with Samantha as a protagonist. Interestingly, this web series is touted to a trilingual one. However, there is no official update on this report yet.

Apart from her recent release The Family Man 2 along with Manoj Bajpayee and Priyamani, Samantha has two other films in her kitty. She will be seen playing a mythological role in a magnum opus and one of the highly anticipated projects Shaakunthalam directed by Gunasekar.

In Kollywood, she will be seen in the upcoming Rom-Com titled Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. Directed by Vignesh Shivan, the film also starrs Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. She also has another film with Ashwin Saravanan, which was announced before the pandemic hit the country. As of now the makers have not made any official statement about its announcement.