Yami Gautam's Himachali wedding may have taken the social media by storm, but it wasn't like any other B-town wedding. For starters, the ceremonies were planned in less than a week. "Yami’s father contacted us a day before their wedding ceremonies [sangeet and mehndi] began. The Gautams brought their own family pandit [priest] from Bilaspur or Hamirpur for the rituals," revealed Gitesh Sharma who planned the star's wedding to Uri: The Surgical Strike director Aditya Dhar.

Yami with her mum and sister Surilee

Sharma further revealed that the intimate wedding which was held at Yami's farmhouse in Mandi, was set up to be very really low-key and the couple got married in front of a deodar tree. "They were clear that they didn’t want a larger-than-life, glamorous wedding. Instead, they wanted the ceremonies to be conducted naturally and traditionally, as it happens in their hometowns. They got married in front of a deodar tree. The mandap was decorated with marigold flowers and banana leaves, with a gold-and-white theme running across the décor. After the wedding, there was a small reception in the evening with family members. The mehndi was held in the courtyard," added Shama.

Intimate weddings are clearly a big hit with stars at the moment as more and more actors are steering towards a limited guest list and a distance-friendly D-day, be it Dia Mirza or Evelyn Sharma. On the work front, Yami has three films scheduled to release this year, namely Bhoot Police, Dasvi and Thursday.