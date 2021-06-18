On June 18 in the year 1999, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s iconic film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam hit theatres. The movie was a much-anticipated release considering Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's pairing as the lead of the movie.

The film turned out to be a massive box office hit, and left critics awe-struck as this was the first time anyone had witnessed Bhansali's grand vision of cinema. Even after 22 years of its release, the film continues to be remembered for its production values, beautiful sets and unforgettable music.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan during the shooting of HDDCS

Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Ajay Devgn played their parts to perfection. Salman as the fun and carefree Sameer, Aishwarya as the innocent and stunningly beautiful Nandani, and Ajay as the generous and quiet Vanraj, each of Bhansali's characters resonated with the audience and evoked empathy for their pain.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Ajay Devgn in HDDCS

With Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam's music Bhansali introduced Bollywood to a new genre of music that took pride in going back to traditional ragas and surs. While Dholi Taaro and Kai Po Che delivered the flavour of folk music and became cult festive songs, Nimbooda became the dance anthem. Similarly, the beauty and essence of unconditional love in the title track Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Jhoka Hawa Ka touched everyone's heart. The brilliant rendition of Tadap Tadap by KK also struck a chord with every broken-hearted lover.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

The beauty and nuance with which Bhansali presented the culture of Gujarat was another reason for the movie to be such a superhit.





Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Leela Bhansali in HDDCS

Bhansali and Ajay Devgn will be collaborating again after 22 years. The celebrated filmmaker's next highly anticipated film, Gangubai Kathiawadi, will mark the reunion of the duo, and it will also be interesting to see Ajay and Alia Bhatt sharing screen space.