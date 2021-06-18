Filmmaker Karan Johar who heads Dharma Productions launched Yash Johar Foundation on June 18, in memory of his father. He said the foundation aims to improve the quality of life for people in the entertainment industry. The filmmaker revealed he has been inspired by his father to look for a solution and this is the first step in that direction.

Karan took to his Instagram handle and shared a video that sees Yash Johar with family and on the sets of his films. The video is supported by Karan’s voice in the background and he is heard saying, “My father, Yash Johar, loved everything about the movies, he just had to step on to a movie set, and he was a changed man. But his heart lay in the people who made up the industry — from the spot boys, to the cameramen, the editors to the actors, they made up his world. (sic).”

The director shared how the foundation will help people of the industry who have been negatively impacted due to the Covid-19 pandemic.“He was naturally a kind and empathetic person, who understood that being in the movie business was hard. Which is why, it gives me great pleasure to announce the formation of the Yash Johar Foundation, for the people of the entertainment industry. The Yash Johar Foundation has three main pillars of support — financial well-being, health, and education and vocational training. Considering the current scenario and taking in account its effects and after effects of Covid-19 we have initiated YJF Covid response 2021 to address immediate needs like food, shelter and medicine for those within the entertainment industry who have been negatively impacted by the pandemic, (sic).” he adds further.

Karan captioned the post, “This has been a true labor of love… created in memory of my incredible father and to carry forward his legacy. I am proud to launch the Yash Johar Foundation, which has been set up with the aim to improve the quality of life for people in the Indian entertainment industry. While we have initiated the implementation of long-term sustainable plans that will enhance the lives of people and their families in the industry, we have also ensured that immediate solutions are being provided to help them deal with the effects of the ongoing global pandemic. (sic).”

On the work front, Karan will be directing his ambitious project – Takht, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Ranveer Singh.

Watch the video here.