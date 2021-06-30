Ranveer Singh’s Gucci shoot is making his famous friends cheer, as everyone, from Arjun Kapoor to Zoya Akhtar and Alia Bhatt, seems to be a fan of the Simmba actor’s new look. Though Ranveer has thanked Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele in his post, it’s not clear whether Michele styled the look himself - because the look is… a lot to take in, and bears the actor’s signature desi flair.

In the past few months Gucci has been pushing its celebrity-led campaigns hard - from using self-styled shots by celebs from their homes to setting up a star-studded talk show to promote a line, and using paparazzi-style streetwear images of A-listers - the luxury brand is going all out!

In the latest images, Ranveer Singh sports a striking blue shiny technical polyester jersey featuring the Gucci vintage logo label and green and red Web ribbon detail. He pairs it with a handbag from Gucci’s Jackie collection, a long collared GG coat by Gucci, and he also throws in some retro shades and long hair extensions, seemingly channeling a Jared Leto-esque vibe.

To be fair, no one takes fashion risks like Ranveer

However, the actor does experiment with some controversial styling choices as he sports a rather elaborate gold necklace to this look along with a red hat which doesn’t really work. And while Ranveer’s B-town colleagues are in awe, and the look is certainly edgy, it can’t exactly be deemed a runway-worthy curation, at least not until Gucci boss Michele himself weighs in on it.