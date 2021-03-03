Shraddha Kapoor just turned 34 and rung in her birthday in Maldives. The Stree actor is attending the wedding of her cousin Priyaank Sharma, who is marrying his longtime stylist girlfriend Shaza Morani. Amid the wedding festivities Shraddha made some time to celebrate her birthday with an impromptu bash; in a video that just went viral the actor can be seen grooving to Stree song Kamariya on her birthday eve, along with Priyaank and Shaza.

Shraddha was also the 'best man' for Priyaank's Christian wedding ceremony at the beach. But one of her pre-wedding looks is getting all the attention since she picked a superb oceanic blue Rahul Mishra lehenga that matches the azure blue of the sea; the mermaid-style number was custom-made and has been painted on tulle.