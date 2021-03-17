After his impressive performance in Whiskey Cavalier, comedian Vir Das has now been roped in for a key role in Judd Apatow’s next directorial, The Bubble.

Apatow is a genius in the comedy genre and has directed stellar films including Knocked Up, The 40-Year-Old Virgin, and Trainwreck. He has also produced films and series including Girls, Anchorman, The Big Sick, Begin Again, Superbad, and Pineapple Express, among others.

Das is part of the huge cast in Apatow’s directorial and production, which includes Karen Gillan, Iris Apatow, Fred Armisen, Maria Bakalova, David Duchovny, Keegan-Michael Key, Leslie Mann, Pedro Pascal, and Peter Serafinowicz.

The show is about a group of actors who are stuck in a pandemic bubble inside a hotel and are attempting to finish a studio franchise film.

Talking about how excited he was, Das said, “I have been shooting for this for a bit now and I’m very excited to be part of this mega comedy project. Everyone on this cast is immensely funny and we’re making something special.”