Actress Amrita Rao who delivered a baby boy on November 1 last year, has been over the moon with the new addition to her family.

The couple disclosed the baby’s name through an Instagram post sometime back, as they named him Veer. Now, RJ Anmol posted a cute picture of the family and we can’t take our eyes off the cuteness that the picture is loaded with.

RJ Anmol’s tweet here:

https://twitter.com/rjanmol/ status/1372378093092966402?s= 08

Talking about the name Veer, Amrita revealed, "Anmol and I are both very patriotic. The name Veer was his first choice and I loved it almost immediately".

The couple has been talking about being hands-on parents and spending time with their son.

On asking how has been the experience of motherhood especially with no help around, Amrita says, "Balancing Veer with my work meetings, days are shorter, nights are longer, clothes shabbier. But being a hands-on mom is the only way to know your baby like no one else. I feel stronger, wiser and proud that I took the challenge".

The actress plans to return to work soon with few a endorsements and a film to be announced soon.