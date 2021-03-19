Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey is gearing up to bring back his popular character ‘Jake Brigance’ from the 1996 film A Time To Kill.

Jake Brigance is a lawyer and fictional character created by bestseller author John Grisham. He featured in three of Grisham’s novels: A Time To Kill (1989), Sycamore Row (2013), and A Time For Mercy (2020).

McConaughey said he is “seriously considering” starring as Brigance again, for a TV series of eight to 10 hours based on A Time For Mercy.

The 51-year-old actor is in final negotiations with HBO for the project, according to media reports.

However, sources said no writer or director has been shortlisted for the series yet, but that veteran Lorenzo di Bonaventura would be one of the producers.

In A Time To Kill, McConaughey plays the role of Brigance, who defends a Black man (played by Samuel L. Jackson) for killing two white men who had raped his daughter.

Meanwhile, A Time For Mercy sees Brigance defending a shy 16-year-old boy facing the death penalty for allegedly killing a local deputy.