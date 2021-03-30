Hungama Play’s upcoming original show Swaanng brings a host of TV stars including Anushka Sen, Hiten Tejwani, Mansi Srivastava, Alan Kapoor and Anurag Sharma. The crime thriller revolves around two sisters who stumble upon a shocking secret that rocks their idyllic town. Produced by ABUZS Original, Swaanng is directed by Nitesh

Anushka Sen, who is known for her commendable performances as the lead in Jhansi Ki Rani, Baal Veer, Mahadev, and the critically acclaimed movie Lihaaf, says, “It is always a fulfilling experience for an actor be a part of quality projects, whether it is a show, movie or web series, that enable them to do challenging roles and perform to the best of their abilities. I took up Swaanng as it has an interesting concept, a gripping narrative that will certainly keep the viewers engrossed. I am quite excited to portray the central character Muskaan who breaks this chakravyuh of Swaangg. This series is going to be a treat for my fans who will see me in a never seen before avatar.”

Hiten Tejwani who is popular in the industry making a mark in Kutumb, Balika Vadhu, Kasautii Zindagii Kay and more, says, “When I read Swaanng’s script, I knew I had to be a part of this show. Everyone loves to watch crime thrillers and I believe that Swaanng has the potential to become one of the most popular shows in this genre, once it releases. I have not explored this genre as much as I would like and that is what makes performing in a show like this even more interesting.”

Stay tuned for the release date.