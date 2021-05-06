When the Met Gala returns in September this year, it will feature a starry contingent of Gen-Z icons as celebrity co-chairs like Timothée Chalamet, Billie Eilish, poet Amanda Gorman and tennis star Naomi Osaka, while designer Tom Ford, sponsor Instagram's Adam Mosseri, and Vogue's Anna Wintour will act as honorary co-chairs. But what could the Met Gala look like in a pandemic year?

The Metropolitan Museum announced that the gala which takes place on the first Monday in May will now be held in September 13 gala and will be a more intimate affair, to be followed by a larger one on May 2, 2022. Both will launch a two-part exhibition, a survey of American fashion to be on view for almost a year, and the theme this year is Americana.

'In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,' will open on September 18, and will celebrate the 75th anniversary of the museum’s Costume Institute and “explore a modern vocabulary of American fashion,” the museum stated. Part two, “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” will open in the museum’s popular American Wing period rooms on May 5, 2022, and will explore American fashion, with collaborations with film directors, by presenting narratives that relate to the complex and layered histories of those spaces. Both parts will close on Sept. 5, 2022.

Filmmaker Melina Matsoukas of Queen & Slim fame, has been commissioned to create an open-ended film to project in the galleries, with content changing during the course of the exhibition. The gala, which was canceled last year, is a major fundraiser, providing the Costume Institute with its primary source of funding.

“It's been incredibly inspiring to see how designers have responded to the ongoing challenges of the pandemic, how they've found new outlets to express their creativity and new ways to present their collections,” said star curator Andrew Bolton and noted how challenging the past year had been for the fashion community.

“The social justice movements of last summer reinforced their commitment to these issues and also consolidated their leadership in advancing the conversation," he added. Billie, Timothee, Naomi and Amanda have all taken to their social media to express their excitement over the gala.

"Each of the Met’s four co-hosts embodies the defining factor of American style: individualism. They may approach the concept differently, but their shared passion for expressing themselves through clothing connects with the exhibition’s theme. Chalamet, Eilish, Osaka, and Gorman have all developed a distinct visual language for their public personas, one that is informed by the legacy of iconic fashion made in the U.S.A," read a statement by the committee.