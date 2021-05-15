Friends: The Reunion is set to be a starry affair as the K-pop band BTS is also listed to make an appearance alongside names like James Corden, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, and Kit Harington. But the helmer of the episode cleared the air recently over the much-anticipated cameo.

The Friends Reunion director, Ben Winston has even spoken out about the band's role in the episode. "I want to manage your expectations on this - it’s a really short moment from BTS. They are great of course, but they are one of the interviews, talking briefly about why they like friends," he revealed on Twitter, in response to a tweeted made by a BTS fan account.

BTS just revealed the first teaser for their upcoming new single ‘Butter’, which will be released later this month. The band has also been sharing a steady stream of teasers for the track including several short video clips focused on each member.