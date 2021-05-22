Sardar Ka Grandson starring Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh is out on Netflix, and the Kapoor family can’t keep calm!

Malaika Arora took to Instagram Stories on Tuesday to share a picture as she watched Sardar Ka Grandson. She also tagged Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh, and added the ‘watch now’ gif.

Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula Kapoor called it a ‘wholesome’ entertainer. She shared a poster of the film on Instagram Stories and said, “We can all do with some heartwarming, feel-good, wholesome entertainment right about now and this movie hits all those spots. Hope it warms your heart as much as it did mine. Made me miss my nani a whole lot too.”

Arjun Kapoor’s half-sister Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram Stories to post a selfie with her sister Khushi Kapoor and father Boney Kapoor as they watched the movie at their house. Janhvi Kapoor said, “Now streaming. The only family almost as mad as ours #SardarKaGrandson (sic).”

Arjun’s aunt Maheep Kapoor shared a picture of her family watching the film and wrote on Instagram, “Whoooot whooot! Now streaming on @netflix_in #sardarkagrandson @arjunkapoor #MyDayIsSorted. (sic)”

Directed by Kaashvie Nair, Sardar Ka Grandson is about a man who helps his sick grandmother return to her ancestral house in Lahore after she is denied a visa to go to Pakistan by herself.

The film stars Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, and Neena Gupta. John Abraham and Aditi Rao Hydari too make cameo appearances in the film.