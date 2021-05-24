The wait is finally over for the fans of Money Heist. The fifth season which is believed to be the last will be dropping in two volumes. While the first volume of part V will be streamed on Netflix in September, the other part will be dropped after two months, which is December. The exact dates are yet to be announced.

For part 5 the fans had to wait for over a year, thanks to the pandemic. Part four was dropped in April 2020 and the fifth part drops this month, ending the long wait of the La Casa De Papal fans worldwide.

The official page of the hit series dropped the teaser of the latest season where one can see the cast wearing the signature bright red jumpsuits braving the storm of bullets from the police. The background score of Linkin Park’s I Tried So Hard pumps up the excitement for the instalment.