Shooting of Suriya-Pandiraj's Etharkkum Thunindhavan comes to a close

We had earlier reported that the shooting of Suriya's upcoming film, Etharkkum Thunindhavan was going on in full swing. On Wednesday, director Pandiraj took to social media to announce that the team had successfully wrapped up filming the action-packed entertainer.

He wrote,

#EtharkkumThunindhavan

Shooting wrapped up successfully !

I sincerely thank my production house @Sunpictures ,

our hero @Suriya_offl sir, @RathnaveluDop sir and my team for all the support extended

More updates coming soon #எதற்கும்துணிந்தவன் #ET

Priyanka Arul Mohan, who recently made a blockbuster debut in Sivakarthikeyan's Doctor, is paired with Suriya in the film. Etharkkum Thunindhavan also stars Sathyaraj, Jayaprakash, Saranya Ponvannan, Devadarshini and Ilavarasu in pivotal roles.

Produced by Sun Pictures, the film has music by D Imman and cinematography by Rathnavelu.

Meanwhile, Suriya, who recently starred in the Amazon Prime Video film, Jai Bhim, is also starring in Vetri Maaran's Vaadi Vaasal, and Bala's yet-to-be-titled project.