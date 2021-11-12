I am lucky to have shared the screen with Rajinikanth sir in Annaatthe: Ravi Awana

This Noida-based model-turned-actor began his career with Puri Jagannadh’s ISM in 2016. Since then, we’ve seen him in Krishna Arjuna Yudham (2018), Viswasam (2019) and his Hindi debut, War (2019). This year has seen him with two big releases back-to-back, Romantic in Telugu, and the recently-released Annaatthe, where he shared screen space with Rajinikanth. We speak to the fitness enthusiast, Ravi Awana, known for his popularity in playing negative roles, to find out more about his love for cinema, fitness and more…



Q. How did you get into movies?

It’s a long story! I won Mr India in 2013 and did a lot of modelling assignments for almost four years and then thought of giving acting a chance. I’m glad it worked out.



Q. Choosing to play the role of an antagonist, how were you comfortable with that decision?

Acting is my passion so whether it’s the role of an antagonist or a protagonist, it doesn’t really matter to me — the character you are playing should be challenging and joyful to play. As for now I am happy with playing the antagonist. If everyone wants to play the hero, someone will have to play the villain, no?



Q. How was it working in Annaatthe?

I’ve always wanted to work with Rajini sir and I am so happy I got a chance so early on in my career.

Rajinikanth & Ravi Awana







Q. What do you do to stay fit?

I workout and follow a proper diet regime and I believe in being disciplined. Beyond the regular visits to the gym, I also practice some MMA.



Q. How do you look after your skin and hair?

It’s pretty basic. Eat well, sleep well and drink a lot of water.



Q. What is your sexiest body part, according to you?

My brain, I hope. (laughs)



Q. If I caught you by surprise at 3am, what would you be doing?

Sleeping for sure! I am an early-to-bed early-to-rise kind of guy.



Q. What can we look forward to from you, next?

I’m playing an antagonist in Dhakkad and there’s also the Telugu movie Hit 2. I am also shooting for the Hindi remake of Telugu hit Chatrapathi, directed by VV Vinayak.



