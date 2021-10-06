Ram's next with Nivin Pauly, Anjali begins

The earlier announced Ram directorial starring Nivin Pauly and Anjali got launched on Monday in Dhanushkodi. This yet-to-be-titled film is produced by Suresh Kamatchi's V House Productions.

Reportedly, the film also has Soori in a major role alongside Nivin and Anjali. The announcement poster of the project had a tribal painting of a hunter, deer, and tiger, probably representing the nature of the three leads.

This is Nivin Pauly's third Tamil film after the bilingual Neram and his first straight Tamil film Richie, which got released in 2017. Though is upcoming film is also said to be planned as a Tamil-Malayalam bilingual, the makers are yet to confirm it.

Ram’s last release, the critically-acclaimed Peranbu, also had a Malayalam connect with Mammootty starring in the lead role.

The director has got his frequent collaborator Yuvan Shankar Raja to compose music for this film as well. Cinematography is by NK Ekhambaram.