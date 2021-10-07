Jessica Biel replaces Elisabeth Moss in true-crime series Candy

Actor-producer Jessica Biel has replaced Elisabeth Moss in Hulu's true-crime drama Candy, following the exit of the latter from the limited series. The Handmaid's Tale star has reportedly dropped out due to scheduling conflicts.

Now Biel will play the title role of Candy Montgomery, a woman who led a peaceful life till she was accused of murdering her friend from church with an axe. In 1980, she was put on trial for the murder of Betty Gore, the wife of a man with whom Candy had an affair.

The series, which is penned by Robin Veith and Nick Antosca of The Act fame, was initially launched with Moss in the lead role.

Veith, who wrote the pilot script, and Antosca will also serve as executive producers along with Alex Hedlund.

Michael Uppendahl, who is known for Mad Men and Fargo, will direct the pilot and serve as executive producer.

Biel will also executive produce the show with her producing partner Michelle Purple through their banner Iron Ocean. Candy is produced by UCP and 20th Television