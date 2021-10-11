Samantha–Naga Chaitanya divorce row – Shaakuntalam director and hairstylist put a stop to rumours

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya’s separation continues to make headlines and trolls are leaving no stone unturned to amplify rumors surrounding the divorce. Ever since Samantha announced her split from Naga Chaitanya last week, there have been rumours about Samantha having an affair. There has also been speculation about a possible abortion and some sources even stated she never wanted children. The actress denied all these claims in her last social media post. Now, Neelima Guna, the producer of her upcoming movie Shaakuntalam, revealed how Samantha was planning to start her family and even refused to be part of the movie at first. “When my father, director Gunasekhar garu, approached Samantha last year for Shaakuntalam, she loved the story and was excited. But, she told us shooting must be wrapped up by July or August as she was planning to start a family with Naga Chaitanya," she said in an interview with a leading daily. "She wanted to be a mother; she told us that was her priority. Period films take time and she was really apprehensive to say 'yes.' But we assured her that due to extensive pre-production, we had cut down on a lot of time. She was happy and on-board as soon as she heard this,” Neelima added.

Rumours have linked Samantha with her hairstylist and netizens think this is the reason for the break up of the marriage. Her stylist, Preetham Jukalker, atempted to clear things up in a recent interview. He said that Naga Chaitanya could have put a stop to these rumours. “Everybody knows that I call Samantha ‘Jiji’ which is a north Indian term for sister. How can there possibly be a link-up between us?” he said to a news portal. He further stated, “I’ve known Chaitanya for years. He too knows the kind of relationship that Samantha and I have. I feel that he could’ve spoken up and told people not to comment like that about Sam and me. Even if he had issued one statement, it would have made a lot of difference. Right now, it’s these so-called fans who are making these statements and spreading false rumours. I think a statement from Chaitanya’s side would’ve helped keep these people in check."

Preetham had earlier shared a few social media posts which revealed that he has been on the receiving end of a lot of online trolling and abuse.

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya got married in 2017. They announced their split on their respective Instagram accounts. “To all our well wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support,” Samantha wrote.