Shoot for Hiphop Thamizha Aadhi's Anbarivu wrapped up

The shooting of the Hip Hop Tamizha Aadhi-starrer Anbarivu has been completed. The makers of the film shared a photo of the music director-turned-actor with the entire cast and crew.

The film is helmed by debutant Aswin Raam and scripted by Pon Parthiban. The director had earlier told us that the film will be a family-centric laugh riot that is set in a village in Madurai.

The cast also includes Nepoleon, Sai Kumar, Shivani Rajashekar, Urvashi, Marimuthu, Dheena, Vidaarth, Kashmira, and Asha Sharath among others in important roles. Aadhi is also composing music for the film. Produced by Sathya Jyothi Films, Anbarivu has cinematography by Madhesh Manickam and editing by Pradeep E Ragav.

Meanwhile, Aadhi has signed a new film with Maragadha Naanayam director ARK Saravan. Billed as a big-budget fantasy entertainer, Sathya Jyothi Films is producing this film as well.