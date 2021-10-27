In pictures: Rajinikanth and his wife Latha meet PM Narendra Modi

Post receiving the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award at a ceremony in Delhi on Monday, superstar Rajinikanth along with his wife Latha visited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s office in the capital. The Darbar actor also met the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind.

Rajinikanth took to Twitter to share a few pictures from his meet with PM Modi. He wrote, “It is a great pleasure to meet and greet the esteemed President and the Prime Minister.”

Rajinikanth, President Ram Nath Kovind and Latha Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth, PM Narendra Modi and Latha Rajinikanth

The veteran actor has been making headlines for his emotional speech after receiving the award on Monday. Rajinikanth dedicated the award to his bus driver friend and remembered his mentor and guru K Balachander.

“I dedicate this award to my mentor, guru K Balachander sir. I remember him with great gratitude and my brother Sathyanarayana Rao Gaekwad, who is like my father, brought me up teaching great values and injecting spirituality in me. My friend from Karnataka, bus transport driver, my colleague, Raj Bahadur. When I was a bus conductor, he was the one who identified the acting talent in me and encouraged me to join the cinema. All my producers, directors, technicians who worked with me and co-artists, distributors, executors, media, press, and all my fans. And, Tamil people, without them I am nobody. I thank the Tamil people who have given me my life. Jai Hind!” he said in his speech.

At the event, Rajinikanth got a standing ovation after he was called on the stage. Wife Latha Rajinikanth, Daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth and son-in-law Dhanush, who was conferred with National Award at the same ceremony, cheered for the veteran actor in the ceremony hall.