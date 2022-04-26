LeavingTwitter trends after Tesla CEO Elon Musk buys Twitter for $44 billion

With the CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk buying social media platform Twitter for a whopping $44 billion, the hashtag #LeavingTwitter has been trending all day on the microblogging site, with several people announcing that they are leaving Twitter since they were not happy with the takeover.

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal and the company’s board initially tried to resist Elon’s takeover bid. However, after thorough deliberation, Elon sealed the deal. The Internet is currently divided between people supporting Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover, with the other half feeling that this move was detrimental.

Among the second half are British actress Jameela Jamil and activist Shaun King, who quit the platform after news of his acquisition emerged.

Jameela Jamil wrote on Twitter on Monday: “One good thing about Elon buying twitter is that I will *FINALLY* leave and stop being a complete menace to society on here. So it’s win win for you all really (sic).”

Three hours later, she signed off from the platform with her final tweet that read, “Ah he got twitter. I would like this to be my what lies here as my last tweet. Just really *any* excuse to show pics of Barold. I fear this free speech bid is going to help this hell platform reach its final form of totally lawless hate, bigotry, and misogyny. Best of luck (sic).”

American writer and civil rights activist Shaun King too deleted his Twitter account on Monday, soon after tweeting that Elon’s purchase of the social media site was “about white power.”

Others have announced that they considering quitting Twitter, but have not yet exited the platform.

Wrestling legend Mick Foley hinted that he was not feeling comfortable continuing with usage of the platform, but has not yet quitted. “I’ll be giving some serious thought to leaving [Twitter] for good in the near future. I do not have a good feeling about where this platform is heading,” he said.

Activist and author Amy Siskind too has expressed displeasure over Elon’s purchase of Twitter and openly pondered her options in a series of tweets. She acknowledged that “whatever content I provide here goes directly towards enriching one man, who I think is absolutely awful (sic).”

Her tweet on Monday continued, “People need to understand that this is no longer a public company. Every post you make here is free content to enrich one man, Elon Musk. He is completely in control and answers to no one. I don't view him as a mentally stable person (sic).”

She concluded her comments by reminding everyone that she is instead going to continue sharing content on her Facebook page. “Either way, you will be able to find me there until something better comes along (sic),” Siskind said.