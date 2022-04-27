Tanie and Sumer are back with season 2 of Never Kiss Your Best Friend

Actors Nakuul Mehta and Anya Singh starrer Never Kiss Your Best Friend is back with a brand new season and it promises to be high on drama, emotion, new contradictions and complications.

The Harsh Dedhia series that revolves around two best friends who fall in and out of love will also see the entry of popular TV actor Karan Wahi adding new dimension to the story. Sarah-Jane Dias, Sapna Pabbi and Jaaved Jaffrey are also seen in pivotal roles in the current season.

Talking about shooting with Karan, Nakuul who plays the lead Sumer in the series tells us, “Karan has been a friend and a colleague from my industry for many years now but we never got a chance to collaborate together or act together. And it’s because of him and the other actors as well that I absolutely enjoyed the process.” This season will see new dimensions between Sarah and Nakuul and talking about working with her the Ishaqbaaz actor tells us, “Sarah was someone who was new to my world and so was I to hers and I think that worked in our favour. The characters we play start off as friends, so we kind of found our own comfort zones with each other. She is someone who is very health conscious just like Karan but very meticulous about what she eats. She became my go-to person to eat clean and right on set”.



Watch Never Kiss Your Best Friend Season 2 on Zee5