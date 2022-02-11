Comedienne Sumukhi Suresh turns entrepreneur with Motormouth

After being a comic and showrunner for close to a decade, Sumukhi Suresh is finally changing gears. The Mumbai-based talent, known for playing characters like Parvati Bai, Sumukhi Chawla and Pushpavalli, and winning hearts with shows like Don’t Tell Amma and Go Straight Take Left, just launched her dream company, Motormouth, that wishes to change the narrative of the comedy scene in India while giving women wings to explore their funny and creative sides. The comedienne talks about her new venture and more. Excerpts:

How long have you been planning Motormouth?

It first crossed my mind when Pushpavalli 2 was released to a great reception. At that time, I understood not just the concept of writing and acting but also production. Then, when I got an award for Pushpavalli, it changed my outlook towards myself. The pandemic fueled my obsession further. As writers, we have been very busy since the pandemic happened. We have developed a show that has been sold to a popular OTT, then we started writing a few feature films. I am not the best writer but I am definitely on the way to becoming one.

Tell us what Motormouth will offer.

I have been a showrunner, a comedienne and a writer and Motormouth is going to be an umbrella under which all of these skills in women will be explored. The keywords of Motormouth are Funny Flawed Female.

How have you grown from a comic to an entrepreneur?

As a comic, I was a little selfish. It was all about my goals, my fame and now as the phase of entrepreneurship is setting in, I am becoming more responsible. It’s about the team and the legacy that I have created in these eight-nine odd years. I am more nervous now as we will be building something that will change the storytelling lens of comedy.

Which role do you enjoy the most?

I think live shows and standup still give me the biggest adrenaline rush. Also, acting is what I want to excel at.

Between sketches, stand-up and improv, which form do you enjoy the most?

I love playing characters. With Naveen Richard, I have co-written so many characters and they all have been loved by the audience. Sketching a character always excites me.