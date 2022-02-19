Crime thriller series, Undekhi Season 2, to premiere on March 4

After a spectacular season, marked by suspense and edge of the seat drama, the Atwals and their adversaries are back with full force to exact revenge on one another with Undekhi 2.

Season 1 ended on a cliffhanger with DSP Ghosh (Dibyendu Bhattacharya) and Teji (Anchal Singh) trying to save a very critical Koyal (Apeksha Porwal) from the clutches of Rinku (Surya Sharma). And this season, the story will take a darker and more gruesome turn and throw light on what’s in store for Porwal’s character as well as the changing dynamics amongst all.

The arrival of fresh faces like actors like Nandish Sandhu, Meiyang Chang, and Tej Sapru will raise the stakes higher this season. With each character fuelled by their own selfish motives, what follows is a mad hunt where each is ready to take down the other in this gripping tale of power, revenge, and love.

Undekhi Season 2 will premiere on SonyLIV on 4th March.