Tamannaah Bhatia plays as Babli Bouncer in Madhur Bhandarkar’s next  

Multiple National award-winning director Madhur Bhandarkar’s next film Babli Bouncer will star Tamannaah Bhatia in a never-before-seen avatar. The Bahubali actor will be essaying the role of a female bouncer in this coming-of-age drama set in the real ‘bouncer town’ of North India – Asola Fatepur.

Taking about the film, Bhandarkar who is known for his strong female-led projects, avers, “I want to portray this story of a female bouncer through a slice-of-life comedic tone that also leaves a lasting impact. With the shooting of Babli Bouncer starting today, I am ready as ever to bring forth this story from the world view of women bouncers. It’s a wonderful story and I’m absolutely sure Tamannaah will leave everyone surprised with her performance.”

Adding, Tamannaah who was last seen in the Hindi film Khamoshi starring Prabhu Deva, shares, “I fell in love with the character as soon as I read the script because it is one of the most exciting and fun characters with a substance that I have come across. Madhur Sir has a flair for crafting defining female protagonists and Babli too is such a powerful character. For the first time, a film will explore the story of a female bouncer, and I am more than excited to be her voice. I can't wait to dive into this whole new world."

Babli Bouncer explores the unseen world of bouncers and also stars Saurabh Shukla along with Abhishek Bajaj and Sahil Vaid in pivotal roles.