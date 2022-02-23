Pop Korean drama, Something In The Rain, to be remade in India

Good news for K-drama fans. The award-winning Korean series Something In the Rain is being remade in India and will be available for the Indian audience soon. Originally broadcasted through JTBC’s Television network in 2018, the drama has won many awards including Excellence in Korean Drama at Seoul International Drama Awards in 2018 and Best Drama Series at Asian Television Awards in 2019.

The story is a bold yet heart-warming narrative around issues that plague both Korean and Indian cultures, seen from the lens of a girl in her mid-30s and a boy in his mid-20s who try to make their relationship work amongst the backdrop of conservative families, workplace harassment, and socio-economic differences. The engaging drama is being co-produced by India’s Dice Media in collaboration with JTBC Studios, one of South Korea’s biggest production houses.

K-drama fever has gripped the Indian audiences with contents like Squid Games, Descendants Of The Sun, Itaewon Class, Crash Landing On You, etc being widely appreciated and watched. In fact, according to a Netflix report, there has been an increase of more than 370% in 2020. And with Korean content being remade with Indian flavours and actors, the good content will have a wider audience reach.