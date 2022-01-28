Saurabh Sachdeva talks about reliving the 70s in Ranjish Hi Sahi

In the recently-released web series, Ranjish Hi Sahi, actor Saurabh Sachdeva plays an egotistical producer who always has his ways anyhow. The acting coach and actor, who has been a part of projects like Sacred Games, Taish, Manmarziyaan and Laal Kaptan, enjoyed every bit of his role in this Mahesh Bhatt produced eight-episode series. Rumoured to be loosely based on Bhatt’s struggle in the industry and his relationship with yesteryear star, the late Praveen Babi, it has been directed by Pushpadeep Bhardwaj with Tahir Raj Bhasin and Amala Paul headlining it. Saurabh takes us through his character.

How does it feel being a part of a series based in the ’70s?

The entire set-up gave me a vibe that made me enjoy every bit. From the looks and the costumes to the set, everything is set in the ’70s. I am a ’70s kid so it felt great revisiting that era. The style at that time was very flamboyant with loud colours dominating the wardrobe. And I am someone who sticks to the usual monochromes. So, it was a bit unusual for me. However, I enjoyed driving a flashy vintage car and reliving the ’70s.

Tell us about your character.

I play an egotistical producer and the phrase ‘My way or the highway’ suits him well. He is a particular male chauvinist and the main reason I chose to play him was that he is absolutely the opposite of what I am in real life.

You are a coach and also an actor, what advice do you give yourself while playing a character?

I just give one piece of advice — listen to your director. I have a bagful of tricks that help me switch from acting to coaching and I strongly believe in following and believing in the director’s vision.

Between acting and coaching, what do you enjoy doing more?

Definitely coaching. It gives me more satisfaction when I see my students find their expression and freedom. I would say that teaching gives me more power while acting gives me more freedom.

Any ’70s star who has been your favourite?

I am a big fan of Amitabh Bachchan. And when we were growing up he was an idol for many. All his films are among my favourites.

Ranjish Hi Sahi is streaming on Voot Select.