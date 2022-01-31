Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejaswani Prakash is the new Naagin

Tejasswi Prakash who lifted the Bigg Boss 15 trophy last night will headline the sixth season of Naagin. The announcement for the same was made during the finale of the reality show.

This ends the speculations of the fans of the fantasy fiction show who have been eagerly waiting to know who the next Naagin would be. Tejasswi will be essaying the titular role alongside her Bigg Boss co-contestant Simba Nagpal.

This season shall witness the serpent queen Sarvashreshth Naagin’ go far and beyond to fight the most powerful enemy in the history of the show. Sarvashreshth Naagin’ will battle a global crisis that poses a threat to the survival of humanity. With an ensemble star cast featuring actors such as Sudha Chandran, Urvashi Dholakia and Mahek Chahal amongst others this season raises the expectations of the fans.

Tejasswi has big shoes to fill as actors like Surbhi Jyoti, Nia Sharma, Surbhi Chanda, Hina Khan and others have made a mark in the hit franchise. The exact release date of the show is yet to be announced.